This 15-year-old Vine star is crossing over to mainstream TV with a deal to appear on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Hayes Grier, a 15-year-old Vine star and YouTuber, will make his network TV debut on the next season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Grier announced the news on Twitter earlier this week.

“Right now it’s 4 in the morning in LA and I was going to announce my big announcement in seven days, but I just got word that I could announce it now, so why not?” Grier said in a video he posted to Twitter.

“It’s going to be really cool and an amazing journey to be on season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, and I’m super excited, and I want you guys to be a big part of it and support and vote for us, and it’s going to be a great time.”

Grier shares a lot of goofy videos with his 4 million Vine followers, featuring himself and other Vine stars. His brother Nash is one of the most popular Vine users in the world.

The only other person younger than 15-year-old Hayes to join Dancing with the Stars is Hunger Games star Willow Shields, who was 14 when she was on the show’s 20th season.

Here’s just one of Hayes’ Vines:

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>

Twitter-owned video platform Vine launched in January 2013. Since then, it’s proven to be a lucrative way to get paid for viral videos. Brands who want to promote their products throw money at users like Grier.

One 20-something Vine star told Business Insider last year that he’s “literally making a living off” of Vine. Though he declined to say how much he gets paid, he said it was “in the ballpark” of $US20,000 per video. “Campaigns can pay more than that,” he says. “They can also pay less.”

Vine heartthrob Logan Paul told Tech Insider’s Caroline Moss that his first branded Vine paid $US2,000, but now, he can charge in the high five figures per sponsored Vine. Though Paul and his friends don’t discuss financials, he thinks his friend, Vine star King Bach, makes about $US120,000 for each sponsored Vine he posts. “When I heard that, I was like, ‘damn,'” Logan told Moss.

