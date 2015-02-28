This vine will convince white-and-gold-truthers that 'the dress' is definitively black-and-blue

If you’ve been following the great dress debate, you may have noticed a lot of othering going on.

Some people see the colours as black and blue, while others are absolutely convinced the dress is white and gold.

Here’s the dress:

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

As a member of #teamblackandblue from the first moment I saw the dress, I’ve got some news for everyone: the dress is definitively black and blue.

Not only did the two women who took the original photo tell us, a vine has surfaced that proves an article of clothing can look different colours in various types of light.

You might want to sit down for this:

While we haven’t confirmed the validity of the video, the skirt appears to drastically change colours as it moves away from the camera. Up close, the skirt looks white and gold but move a little farther away … blue and black.

I rest my case.

