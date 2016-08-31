Former Mexican president calls current president a 'traitor' for inviting Donald Trump

Former Mexican President Vincente Fox said on Wednesday morning that Donald Trump is “not welcome to Mexico,” and apologised for current Mexican President Enrique Peña’s invitation.

“We don’t like him, we don’t want him, we reject his message,” Fox said in a CNN interview.

He added: “I don’t understand why President Peña has offered this opportunity. I think it’s nothing more than a political stunt. Trump is using Mexico, is using President Pena to boost his sinking poll numbers.”

Fox, who once said it was “very important” to invite Trump to Mexico, said that Peña was making a “big mistake” inviting the real-estate magnate. He noted Trump’s pledge to deport the millions of immigrants living in the US illegally, and force Mexico to fund a physical wall along America’s southern border.

“I think President Peña is taking an enormous political risk by hosting Trump. If he’s perceived as going soft on Trump, it will hurt him greatly, he will even be considered like a traitor.”

Fox said Peña needs to to force Trump to apologise for “stupid proposals” like starting a trade war with Mexico and deporting the approximately 11 million immigrants living in the US illegally.

Asked about the Trump campaign’s recent waffling on key tenants of his immigration pitch to Republican primary voters, Fox said he still didn’t believe Trump.

“You cannot trust a guy like this. How can we grant confidence and support to ideas that change every day,” Fox said.

He added: “He’s still firm on his stand that he will throw them out, that he will build the wall. He can’t play both sides.”

Trump immediately responded to Wednesday’s interview, noting on Twitter that Fox invited him to visit Mexico earlier this year.

Former President Vicente Fox, who is railing against my visit to Mexico today, also invited me when he apologised for using the “f bomb.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2016

Neither Fox nor Trump have appeared particularly friendly toward one another in the past.

Fox challenged Trump to a debate earlier this year in Mexico, and said that he was “not going to pay for that f——” wall.”

Trump responded in kind, demanding the former president apologise for his profanity-laced comments.

‘This guy used a filthy, disgusting word on television, and he should be ashamed of himself and he should apologise, ok?” Trump told an audience at a campaign rally in February.

