Here's Who Really Killed Vincent Van Gogh

Photo: Wikipedia

The typical story of Vincent Van Gogh’s death goes something like this:Van Gogh, 37 years old and depressed with physical and professional set backs, shot himself in the chest in France on 29 July 1890. He died two days later of an infection.



However, a new book called Van Gogh: The Life has a new theory: Van Gogh may actually have been shot by a couple of teenagers and kept quiet about it to protect them.

Author Steven Naifeh told the BBC:

“These two boys, one of whom was wearing a cowboy outfit and had a malfunctioning gun that he played cowboy with, were known to go drinking at that hour of day with Vincent.

“So you have a couple of teenagers who have a malfunctioning gun, you have a boy who likes to play cowboy, you have three people probably all of whom had too much to drink.”

Read more details at the BBC >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.