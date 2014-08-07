Here's The Map A Dutch Graphic Designer Created After Tracking His Movements Through New York City For A Year

Vincent Meertens, a Dutch graphic designer, and his partner spent a year tracking their movements through New York City using OpenPaths.

They collected a total of 10,760 datapoints between March 2012 and January 2013.

Meertens, who now lives in Amsterdam, describes the map as a personal diary of his everyday life in the city. “It shows where we lived, worked and explored the city in the weekends,” he told BI in an email. “For us personally, with every dot or route there is a memory and a story behind it.”

We think it might also tell us something about urban planning and development.

Vincent’s check-ins are in blue, his girlfriend’s in red, and the yellow dots represent where they took photos. The lines between the dots mark the route, with the long lines over water standing in for subway routes.

