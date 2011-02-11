Remember That Trader Who Threatened To Kill 47 SEC Employees? He Wants You To Give Him Money

Photo: helpvinmc.com

Remember Vince McCrudden, the trader arrested in January after he allegedly vowed to kill 47 SEC and CFTC employees?(He’s accused of creating an execution list à la Billy Madison, and sending abusive emails to regulators for years)



Well he’s been denied bail twice according to the NY Post, and needs help paying his legal bills.

And he’d like you to contribute!

The Post found a website called Helpvinmc.com, which has clearly been set up to fundraise for McCrudden, as well as to explain his side of the story.

One of McCrudden’s emails.

Photo: FBI

“Many of you have read about Vincent McCrudden in the media,” the homepage reads.The homepage says the site is still under development, and has been set up to tell Vince’s side of the story.

“How did this situation get here? For those interested in a fair and honest description of events and timeline, please read on,” it says.

But he also needs your money:

If you are in a position to help contribute to his Legal Fund, please fill out the Contact Us Page and we will get back in touch with you.

The writer adds that Vince has “been denied bail again, but will continue to fight to be released.”

McCrudden’s lawyer told the Post he assumes McCrudden’s family are the ones who created the site.

Check out Vincent McCrudden’s long history of abusive emails >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.