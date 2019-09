Look How Many Times Vincent McCrudden Had His Trading Privileges Revoked And Given Back

Is this the source of the craziness?



From Vincent McCrudden‘s National Futures Association profile:

UPDATE: Here’s an explanation for the withdrawls, etc below.

• FLOOR BROKER WITHDRAWN 07/18/1989 • FLOOR BROKER PENDING 08/19/1987 ICAP FUTURES LLC • ASSOCIATED PERSON WITHDRAWN 06/16/2000 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER WITHDRAWN 06/16/2000 • ASSOCIATED PERSON REGISTERED 05/02/2000 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER APPROVED 04/13/2000 • ASSOCIATED PERSON TEMPORARY licence 04/13/2000 MANAGED ACCOUNTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER PENDING STATUS WITHDRAWN 07/11/2005 • ASSOCIATED PERSON DENIED 07/11/2005 • PRINCIPAL PENDING STATUS WITHDRAWN 07/11/2005 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER PENDING 08/12/2004 • ASSOCIATED PERSON PENDING 08/12/2004 • PRINCIPAL PENDING 05/18/2004 • ASSOCIATED PERSON WITHDRAWN 12/01/1999 • PRINCIPAL WITHDRAWN 12/01/1999 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER WITHDRAWN 12/10/1997 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER APPROVED 09/13/1995 • ASSOCIATED PERSON REGISTERED 08/25/1995 • PRINCIPAL APPROVED 08/25/1995 • ASSOCIATED PERSON PENDING 08/02/1995 • PRINCIPAL PENDING 08/02/1995 MANAGED ACCOUNTS CORPORATION • ASSOCIATED PERSON WITHDRAWN 12/01/1999 • PRINCIPAL WITHDRAWN 12/01/1999 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER WITHDRAWN 02/14/1994 • ASSOCIATED PERSON REGISTERED 09/26/1989 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER APPROVED 09/26/1989 • PRINCIPAL APPROVED 09/26/1989 • ASSOCIATED PERSON PENDING 04/20/1989 • NFA ASSOCIATE MEMBER PENDING 04/20/1989 • PRINCIPAL PENDING 04/20/1989

