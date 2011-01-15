Here's The "Execution List" Posted By The Crazed Money Manager Who Threatened To Kill 47 SEC, CFTC And FINRA Members

Vincent McCrudden was arrested last night under unusually weird circumstances.



He allegedly threatened to “kill any and all” of the 47 people on a kill list (we believe we have a shortened version below).

As we’ve pointed out, he was a bit of a nut job. He’s a 9/11 “truther,” he hates Goldman Sachs, and believes the government is out to get the little people.

Before he was arrested, he posted this rant on his website:

“Go buy a gun and let’s get to work in taking back our country from these criminals. I will be the first to lead by example.”

According to NBC, a few days later, his website offered a $100,000 reward for home addresses, phone numbers, and background information on a list of what he called “corrupt Government people.”

The “Execution List.”

McCrudden allegedly posted a list of 47 names on his website and wrote:

“These people have got to go! And I need your help, there are just too many for me alone.”

Here are the names of a few of the people named in his ridiculous $1 billion lawsuit for harassment, UPDATE: according to a press release about the lawsuit. He separated them by government body. They may or may not be the names on his 47-person long “execution list,” which he posted on his site, according to NBC.

But we know one of the people he threatened to kill was Dan Driscoll, because he’s mentioned in the complaint filed against him by the FBI.

UPDATE: Click here to see why McCrudden had a grudge against Dan Driscoll.

Also, it was pretty obvious he would be because McCrudden seems to hold a special grudge against him in particular. He calls him the “mafia don” in his ridiculous lawsuit against the regulatory bodies for harassment, UPDATE: according to a press release about the lawsuit, which contains excerpts. He sued them for $1 billion.

SEC: Mary Shapiro…

Finra: Richard Ketchum…

CFTC: Gary Gensler…

NFA: Dan Roth, Dan Driscoll…



