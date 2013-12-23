Manchester City Defender Scores An Own Goal On A One-In-A-Million Deflection

Tony Manfred

Manchester City continued their red-hot form with a 4-2 win over Fulham yesterday, but it wasn’t without one embarrassing gaffe from captain Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian defender scored one of the most unlikely own goals you’ll ever see.

With City up 2-1, Kompany was trying to clear a cross when the ball skipped up, took a wicked deflection up and over the goalie, and spun into the top corner for a goal.

It went the exact opposite direction from where he was trying to kick it.

Via r/soccer:

Kompany own goalr/soccer

To add injury to insult, Kompany ended up bloodied:

Kompany bloody manchester cityREUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us