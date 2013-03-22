Two 'Mad Men' Stars Get Engaged In Real Life — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Mad Men” co-stars Vincent Kartheiser (who plays Pete Campbell) and Alexis Bledel (previously of “Gilmore Girls” fame), who had an illicit affair on the show, are now engaged in real life. This will be the first marriage for Bledel, 31, and Kartheiser, 33, who met on the set of “Mad Men.”
- “I am going to do everything in my power to have this relationship be private,” Ashton Kutcher tells Elle magazine of his new girlfriend Mila Kunis.
- Ryan Gosling reveals he’s taking a break from acting, telling the AP: “I’ve been doing it too much. I’ve lost perspective on what I’m doing. I think it’s good for me to take a break and reassess why I’m doing it and how I’m doing it. And I think this is probably a good way to learn about that. I need a break from myself as much as I imagine the audience does.”
- Adrien Brody dropped $20K on 5 paintings by artist Alec Monopoloy in one day.
- The “Harlem Shake” has held the number one spot for five weeks and counting.
- Christina Aguilera showed off a slimmed down frame at a screening of NBC’s The Voice Season 4.
- Pippa Middleton and her stock broker boyfriend Nico Jackson head out for hot dogs with friends.
- Everyone calm down, Miley Cyrus is wearing her engagement ring again. Apparently, her wedding to Liam Hemsworth isn’t off just yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.