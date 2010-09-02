10 Stocks Shredding Their Down Trends Thanks To Today's ISM

Today’s ISM manufacturing blew away expectations, coming in at 56.3 vs. 52.9 expected, and the stock market has melted up as a result.



The Dow is up 2.43%

The Nasdaq is up 2.93%

The S&P 500 is up 2.76%

More importantly, a bevy of stocks have broken out of their recent down-trends thanks to today. These are all large cap names who just broke above their 200-period moving averages, after suffering from ugly trends just previously.

Marathon Oil (MRO) Disney (DIS) Estee Lauder (EL) Ford (F) America Movil ADRs (AMX) Halliburton (HAL) Peabody Energy (BTU) Loews (L) Barclays (BCS) Siemens ADR (SI) SECTOR VIEW: Industrials and Basic Materials are leading the rally Treasuries are routing: The 10-year yield spiked after the ISM Finally, here's gold's reaction, after a strong run lately

