Renowned Medical Expert Says George Zimmerman Got Hit In The Head At Least 6 Times

Vincent Di Maio was a key expert witness for George Zimmerman’s defence.

Forensic pathologist Vincent Di Maio’s testimony during George Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial directly conflicted with the testimony of the state’s key medical experts.



Di Maio, a renowned expert on gunshot wounds, told jurors Tuesday he saw evidence of at least six impacts on Zimmerman’s head. He also said those blows were likely the result of severe force, backing up Zimmerman’s claims he killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in self-defence.

That testimony contradicted testimony from Valerie Rao, a Florida medical examiner who testified for the state that Zimmerman’s head injuries were “so minor” and were likely the result of a single impact.

But Di Maio said Tuesday, “You can have severe head trauma without any marks on the head.”

Di Maio’s account also conflicted with that of Shipping Bao, the medical examiner who autopsied Martin and testified that Zimmerman’s gun made contact with the teenager’s body.

Based on powder residue and the gun’s trajectory, however, Di Maio said the gun was 2 to 4 inches from Martin’s body, touching his shirt. Since Martin’s shirt was away from his body, this also suggests that Martin was on top of Zimmerman, leaning over him, Di Maio said.

Zimmerman says Martin punched him, climbed on top of him, and slammed his head into the sidewalk, so testimony that the teenager was on top of him could bolster his defence.

