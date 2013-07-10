MEDICAL EXPERT: Trayvon Martin Was On Top Of George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman talks to court personnel during his murder trial for 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 28, 2013.

A forensic pathologist called to the stand by George Zimmerman’s defence testified that Trayvon Martin’s gunshot wound shows he was on top of the fight that preceded the teenager’s death.



Martin’s gunshot wound is “consistent with Mr. Zimmerman’s account that Mr. Martin was over him, leaning forward when he was shot,” Vincent Di Maio, a forensic pathologist testified in Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial Tuesday.

Di Maio’s analysis of Martin’s postmortem photos shows the teen’s clothing was at least 2 to 4 inches away from his body.

“When someone is leaning over, their clothing tends to fall away,” he said.

Zimmerman claims he shot 17-year-old Martin because he feared for his life. According to Zimmerman’s story, Martin punched him, climbed on top of him, and start bashing his head into the concrete sidewalk.

If Zimmerman’s defence team can convince jurors Martin was on top of him, it could bolster his claims that he shot the teenager because he was fending off an attack.

