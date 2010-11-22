The One Question You MUST Watch From Last Night's Irish Bailout Announcement

Americans, you can only dream of living somewhere where a journalist can badger the head of state like this.



During Sunday night’s Irish bailout announcement, TV journalist Vincent Browne went hard after PM Brian Cowen on details of the bailout, and Cowen’s only future. The fireworks really begin at 3:50 when Browne attacks Cowen for not acknowledging his role in screwing up the country. (via Lorcan Roche Kelly)



