Vince Young Was Asked To Leave The Titans Practice Facility

Photo: Flickr/muohace_dc

Vince Young’s future in Tennessee got even murkier today when news broke that he was asked to leave the Titans’ practice facility on Monday. Young complied but was “visibly upset,” according to witnesses.



This came on the same day the Titans decided to put Young on season-ending injury reserve.

Titans owner Bud Adams has declared that he has no plans to get rid of either Young or Coach Jeff Fisher, despite an obviously rocky relationship.

