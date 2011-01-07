What Happens To Vince Young Now?

The Tennessee Titans announced the wise decision to move on from Vince Young last night, but the troubled 27-year-old will undoubtedly find an NFL home next year somewhere.



Despite his attitude and immaturity, at times over the last two years Young has looked like a star. He had a 98.3 quarterback rating with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games this year before his blow up with Coach Jeff Fisher, and his 82.8 rating last year was 18th best in the league.

It’s unlikely anyone will make a long-term investment on Young given his problems, but his talent means that he’ll get a chance, probably with one of these teams:

Oakland – The Raiders are notorious for taking on head cases like Young. Oakland actually played very well in 2010, and with a solid quarterback in place the Raiders could be a playoff team.

Carolina – There’s no way the Panthers would bring in Young if they are able to get Andrew Luck in the draft, but if Luck chooses to stay in college Carolina might choose a player at a different position. Jimmy Clausen clearly isn’t ready to be a starting QB so Carolina might have to pick up a quick-fix like Young.

Minnesota – Brett Favre has finally retired for good (we think) and the Vikings don’t appear sold on Tavaris Jackson. Minnesota has plenty of talent, but the Vikings need better play from their quarterback.

Washington – The Redskins, like the Raiders, don’t shy away from high-risk, high-reward players. The Donovan McNabb era lasted just one year in Washington, and the ‘Skins will be looking to make another splash at QB.

Seattle – The Seahawks can’t even decide who’s worse between Charlie Whitehurst and Matt Hasselbeck going into their playoff game, so obviously they’re not sold on either for next year.

Arizona – The year after Kurt Warner did not go well for the Cardinals, and they’ll probably add a QB through the draft and a veteran before next season. The team desperately needs someone to get the ball to Larry Fitzgerald.

San Francisco – None of Troy Smith, Alex Smith, or Shaun Hill has proven to be the long-term answer under centre over the last two years, so the 49ers will need a new solution. They have the pieces in place to control the NFC West, but they need leadership, so Young might not be the best fit.

Miami – Everyone was in love with Chad Henne going into the year, and then he started playing. The decision may be up to Jim Harbaugh, but the Dolphins will need to find a new QB somewhere.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.