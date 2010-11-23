Vince Young Is Out For The Season

Photo: Flickr/muohace_dc

Titans’ quarterback Vince Young was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with a thumb injury, USA Today reports.Backup Kerry Collins is also injured, so rookie Rusty Payne will start and Tennessee will sign Chris Simms to back him up.



The injury actually comes at a good time for the Titans, as head coach Jeff Fisher and Young were feuding. Owner Bud Adams had demanded that they mend their relationship, but those talks can be put on hold, as Fisher won’t have to decide whether to start his embattled quarterback until next year, at the earliest.

But sitting at 5-5 mired in a three game slump, Tennessee has its back against the wall – and Vince Young has already led the team to the playoffs from that very position in his short career (and nearly did it twice). Despite his bitterness towards the coach, they might miss his late-season magic.

