Eagles Quarterback Vince Young Says He Has An Imposter Who Has Been Posing With Sick Children At Hospitals

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vince Young says that a Washington, D.C. area man is impersonating him.”I heard that he has been taking money, taking pictures with little kids at hospitals,” Young told NBC Washington today. “It’s been real sick.”



Young’s agency, EAG Sports Management, has contacted Prince George’s Police, and says the man has been conning people out of money since June.

“We want to make sure to capture him because we don’t want anyone to get harmed,” Young said.

Young has been injured since Philly’s last preseason game against the Giants.

