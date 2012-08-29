WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Stars From The Epic 2006 Rose Bowl Between Texas And USC

Photo: YouTube.com

Vince Young was recently cut by the Buffalo Bills.Despite being the third overall draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2006, VY’s NFL career hasn’t really amounted to much.



Even more surprising is how his fellow 2006 Rose Bowl stars have, for the most part, also struggled on the football field since their halcyon days in college.

If you recall, that thrilling National Championship Game ended in a 41-38 Texas victory over USC on an amazing 4th-and-5 Vince Young touchdown run in the final minutes.

It featured what many experts called the greatest amount of elite young talent ever assembled on one football field. More specifically, the three biggest names to play on that January evening — Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and Young — were all Heisman finalists that season.

Reggie Bush was supposed to redefine the running back position after getting drafted by the Saints Instead, he's had his Heisman trophy taken away because of improper benefits he received while at USC and is already on his second team. New Orleans traded him to the Miami Dolphins after five very underwhelming seasons. Bush finally broke 1,000 yards in a season in 2011, giving hope to Miami that he may have turned a corner. Vince Young showed some flashes of brilliance in Tennessee but not enough to keep a steady job A few years of injuries, off-the-field issues, and inconsistent performance forced the Titans to cut Young before the 2011 season. He landed with the Eagles last season. That didn't last long, though, as he tried to catch on with his third team, the Bills, in 2012 but got cut before the season even began. Everyone needs backup QBs and he's only 29 years old so he'll probably get a job soon enough. Dwayne Jarrett was Leinart's favourite target for two years at USC before the Panthers drafted him in 2006 Jarrett never became the big, dominant receiver Carolina hoped he would become. His best season was 2009 when he finished with 17 catches for 196 yards and 1 touchdown. Multiple DUIs, to go along with his abysmal play, drove Jarrett out of the league by 2010. He tried to catch on in the Canadian Football League this past spring, but retired shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Sweed in the second round of the 2008 draft but he's never been as productive as they thought he could be, always sitting at the bottom of their depth chart. His most famous NFL moment was likely a dropped pass in the 2009 AFC title game that should've been an easy 50-yard touchdown (pictured). Injuries and undisclosed personal issues have kept Sweed out of football the last few years. Safety Michael Griffin has followed up his great performance at Texas with some solid NFL production Griffin is one of the few in this list who's only played for one team. The Titans took him in the 2007 draft and he's rewarded them with 17 interceptions and nearly 300 tackles in five years. Running back LenDale White was the big, inside bruiser to complement Bush's speed on the outside for USC Ironically, White was Tennessee's second round pick after they took Texas' Vince Young in the first round of the 2006 draft. White rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2007 but eventually found himself without a job after the Titans drafted Chris Johnson. He was traded to Seattle in 2010 to reunite with his former USC coach Pete Carroll but was quickly released a month later after he failed a drug test. He tried to catch on with his hometown Denver Broncos but that also failed. White hasn't played a down of NFL football since 2009. Jamaal Charles was the lead back for Texas as a sophomore in 2006 and has gone on to become one of the best backs in the NFL Charles was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008 and became the full-time starter a year later. He put up consecutive 1,100+ yard seasons, culminating in a 1,467-yard 2010 in which he averaged a whopping 6.4 yards per carry. An ACL injury cost him 2011, but KC's 2012 playoff hopes rest on Charles' healthy return. Linebacker Rey Maualuga has had a nice, but unspectacular career with the Bengals after dominating at SC Cincinnati was hoping Maualuga would explode onto the NFL scene and his second round draft choice would result in a steal. He's played OK through three seasons, but the Bengals expect bigger things out of the 25-year-old going forward. Since catching passes from Leinart, Steve Smith has become a very serviceable NFL wideout The New York Giants took Smith in the 2007 draft and quickly became one of Eli Manning's favourite targets. Smith went to the Pro Bowl in 2009 with 107 receptions and 1220 yards. He signed a free agent contract with Philadelphia in 2011 but didn't play much due to injuries. He's since made his way onto the St. Louis Rams' roster. After leading the Longhorns defence, safety Michael Huff went to the Oakland Raiders in the 2006 draft Huff became one of four players from the '06 Rose Bowl to go in the top 10 picks of the NFL draft that year. He's been with the Raiders for his entire career, including a breakout 2010 in which he had 4 sacks and 3 interceptions. Huff only played in 11 games in 2011 due to injury Aaron Ross played well for the Giants after being their 1st round pick out of UT in 2007 Ross started 15 games at cornerback (4 INT) during New York's Super Bowl run last year, but he left the team and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason. Ross is also married to USA Olympic gold medalist sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross. Like Young, Matt Leinart has already suited up for three NFL teams Leinart went 10th overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2006, but quickly lost his starting job to Kurt Warner. He signed with the Houston Texans as a backup a few years later, but only got a chance to play in two games after starter Matt Schaub went down with an injury in 2011. Today, he's backing up fellow USC Heisman winner Carson Palmer on the Oakland Raiders. No mention of great stars from the 2006 Rose Bowl can be complete without the coaches, especially Pete Carroll Carroll put USC back on the map with consecutive national championships, multiple Heisman trophy winners, and by creating the most dominant college football force during the first decade of the 2000s. He bolted for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 in the middle of an NCAA investigation. Many believe he was simply trying to escape the incoming storm, something he's denied over and over again. Carroll's return to the NFL has been mixed, with consecutive 7-9 seasons and one playoff win. And on the other side of the field that day was Mack Brown of Texas The post Vince Young era wasn't a problem like many UT folks thought it would be, with Colt McCoy quickly taking over the reins and going 45-8 as a four-year starter. Texas got back to the BCS National Championship Game in the 2009 season, but lost to Alabama. In the two seasons since then, Brown and the Longhorns have gone a very un-Texas-like 13-12. BONUS: Re-watch the end of one of the most exciting football games in history Get ready for 2012 with our preview The Top Teams Vying For A Shot At The BCS National Championship→

