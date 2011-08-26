After Anointing The Eagles A "Dream Team," Vince Young Is Losing His Grip On His Backup QB Job

AP



Vince Young is in a fight for his backup QB job in Philadelphia with current third-stringer Mike Kafka, according Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News.Young takes the majority of the second-team snaps in practice, but the word around Eagles camp is that Kakfa is impressing enough to be in consideration to backup Mike Vick.

After calling the Eagles a “dream team,” Young has had trouble executing and learning Philly’s notoriously complicated offence.

From the Daily News:

“We’ll see how quickly Vince is coming, and that’s a hard thing in this system without an offseason,” [offensive coordinator Marty] Mornhinweg acknowledged this week. “So, he’s doing everything possible to get himself ready to play at a high level. Doug is working hard, hard, hard on that with him.”

It’s still Young’s job, but if Vick were to go down, the Eagles do have a decision to make.

Wrote Domowitch:

If [Vick] goes down in Week 1, my sense, based on Young’s low comfort level with the offence right now, is that they would turn to Kafka. Whether that changes in October or November, we’ll see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.