Vince Young Tried To Use His Credit Card To Get $8,000 In Ones So He Could 'Make It Rain' At A Strip Club

Eagles quarterback Vince Young is in the middle of a lawsuit because of a strip club outing back in 2010.



Originally, it was said Young got into a fight with an employee at the club names Creiton Kinchen because he made an ‘upside down hook ’em horns sign’ that Young didn’t like.

But now, this has surfaced:

Creiton was working minding his own business in the “cage” area dealing with an employee on credit card issues, when suddenly and without provocation, an intoxicated Vince Young began cursing and making derogatory remarks to Creiton because Creiton refused to sell Vince Young $8,000 (Eight thousand dollars) in $1.00 (One dollar denominations) using Vince Young’s credit card. It was Vince Young intention to use the $1.00 bills to tip and throw money at the dancers who would entertain him and his party that evening.

So Young got into a fight because Kinchen refused to sell him $8,000 in dollar bills so he could ‘make it rain.’

