Vince Vaughn chatted with Trump during the NCAA's National Championship game and no one knows what they talked about

Actor Vince Vaughn was seen chatting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday.

A 31-second clip of their interaction showed Vaughn shaking Trump’s hand and waving to Rep. Steve Scalise, who was sitting next to the president.

The audio of the interaction wasn’t captured in the video.

Vaughn has said for years that he is a libertarian. He supported former Rep. Ron Paul for many years and spoke about his support for libertarian policies multiple interviews.

As Vaughn’s interaction with Trump went viral, people on social media debated where he should be “cancelled” or not.

Former National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch said Vaughn was one of her “favourites” and made a “Wedding Crashers” joke while voicing her support for the actor.

“Back off the cancelling, stage five clingers,” she tweeted.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Vaughn has said for years that he is a libertarian. He told Rolling Stone in 2013 that he agreed with Republican and libertarian former Rep. Ron Paul “on most things,” Newsweek reported.

He also supported Paul’s 2008 and 2012 presidential bids, and later supported him at a conference in 2015.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Vince Vaughn waving to Rep. Steve Scalise.

According to The Daily Beast, Vaughn has supported a long list of Libertarian policies in an 2015 interview with Playboy that is no longer available on the internet.

In the interview, he voiced support for permissive gun laws and marriage equality, and opposition to the Patriot Act and unchecked war.

He later reiterated his support for permissive gun laws in a British GQ interview.

“Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat,” he said.

Burke said that since his video of Vaughn and Trump went viral, he’s been receiving death threats.

The caption is about the people singing along to Sweet Caroline and now I’m getting actual death threats on the phone https://t.co/BKtx9bWfZA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Vaughn’s interaction with Trump isn’t the first celebrity interaction with a Republican president to go viral on social media in recent months.

Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash last year after photographs emerged of her sitting with former President George W. Bush at a Cowboys game.

She later addressed the backlash during “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying, “Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush.

“In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK, that we’re all different.”

