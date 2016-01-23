Vince Vaughn goes ultra-dramatic again with mixed results in this gangster thriller trailer

Vince Vaughn’s career has taken some interesting turns of late. First, he got ultra-dramatic in the love-it-or-hate-it second season of “True Detective” (more seemed to fall on the hate side). Now he’s once again mixing his tough-guy act with his sarcastic sense of humour (and a horrible haircut) to play a guy named Nick wanted by the mob in “Term Life.”

Concerned that his daughter, played by Hailee Steinfeld, would fall into the wrong hands if he were to get whacked, Nick decides to go on the run with his daughter long enough for his life insurace to kick in so he can pay it out to her.

The film has a great ensemble that includes Bill Paxton, Terrence Howard, Jonathan Banks, Mike Epps, Shea Whigham, and Taraji P. Henson. But it sounds like, based on a report from /Film, this one’s been sitting on the shelf for a while. First developed at Universal, it’s now being released through the studio’s specialty arm Focus World as a streaming-before-theatrical release. Don’t expect to hear much about this one.

Watching the trailer, unfortunately, you can see why.

The movie begins streaming March 1 and hits theatres April 8.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

