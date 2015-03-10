6 disappointing Vince Vaughn movies that had better opening weekends than 'Unfinished Business'

Vince Vaughn didn’t have a good weekend. His latest comedy, “Unfinished Business,” was dead on arrival at the box officewith only a $US4.8 million take.

The truth is, Vaughn hasn’t had a strong comedy in quite a while, but “Unfinished Business” brings it to another level when you match some of his other clunkers that actually made more than “Business” its first weekend.

Here are six of them.

1. “Psycho” (1998)



Opening Weekend: $US10 million

Yes, Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, which stars Vaughn in the Norman Bates role, and considered by many to be one of the worst remakes of all time, took in more its opening weekend than “Unfinished Business.”

2. “The Cell” (2000)

Opening Weekend: $US17.5 million

Vaughn plays a burnt out FBI agent who teams with a social worker (Jennifer Lopez) to enter the mind of a serial killer to learn the location of his latest kidnap victim. Though number one at the box office its opening weekend, audiences caught on quick as the film had a 45% drop in ticket sales its second weekend.

3. “Domestic Disturbance” (2001)



Opening Weekend: $US14 million

This lame psychological thriller stars Vaughn as a shady stepfather whose past comes back to haunt him leading to the father of his stepson, played by John Travolta, out to find answers about who he really is. One reviewer put it best: “hopelessly silly and lacking in thrills.”

4. “Fred Claus” (2007)



Opening Weekend: $US18.5 million

By the time this dud hit the holiday season in 2007, Vaughn had pretty much ditched doing dramas and thrillers and was all in on comedies. But only two years out from the success of “Wedding Crashers,” here he was playing Santa’s bitter older brother and thus beginning his box-office nosedive.

5. “The Dilemma” (2011)



Opening Weekend: $US17.8 million

Even the prestige of Ron Howard as director didn’t save this Vaughn comedy. The film co-stars Kevin James (“King of the Hill”) whose wife is having an affair. When Vaughn’s character catches her in the act, he struggles to figure out a way to break the news to his friend.

6. “Delivery Man” (2013)

Opening Weekend: $US7.9 million

Vaughn’s film before “Unfinished Business” shows he was headed for a big crash. The paltry opening weekend gross proved that most audiences are over Vaughn’s comedy act. Months later news broke that Vaughn would be in season two of “True Detective.” Is a “Vaughnaissance” on its way?

