Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson Work At Google In New 'The Internship' Trailer

“Wedding Crashers” duo Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are teaming up again for “The Internship” — a comedy about two 40-somethings forced to intern at Google after losing their jobs.Not only did “The Internship” shoot on Google’s campus, but the search giant is getting even further involved by having a Google+ Hangout with the film’s stars and hosting the trailer on the Google Play YouTube account.
“The Mountain View, Calif.-based Internet search giant does not have a financial stake in the 20th Century Fox movie,” reports the L.A. Times, “but did give the film crew access to its campus in September and also consulted on creating a Google-like set.”
“The Internship” hits theatres June 7th. Rose Byrne, John Goodman, and Max Minghella co-star.
Watch the trailer below:
