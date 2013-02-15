Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson Work At Google In New 'The Internship' Trailer

40-somethings Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are forced to intern at Google after losing their jobs.

“Wedding Crashers” duo Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are teaming up again for “The Internship” — a comedy about two 40-somethings forced to intern at Google after losing their jobs.Not only did “The Internship” shoot on Google’s campus, but the search giant is getting even further involved by having a Google+ Hangout with the film’s stars and hosting the trailer on the Google Play YouTube account.



“The Mountain View, Calif.-based Internet search giant does not have a financial stake in the 20th Century Fox movie,” reports the L.A. Times, “but did give the film crew access to its campus in September and also consulted on creating a Google-like set.”

“The Internship” hits theatres June 7th. Rose Byrne, John Goodman, and Max Minghella co-star.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

