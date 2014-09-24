Vince Vaughn And Colin Farrell Confirmed For 'True Detective' Season 2

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Vince Vaughn will play a career criminal in the second season of ‘True Detective.’

It’s official: Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn have been cast in HBO’s “True Detective” Season 2.

Vince Vaughn will play Frank Semyon, a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.

Colin Farrell will play Ray Velcoro, a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.

The story will center around three police officers and a career criminal who must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.

The eight-episode hour-long drama is set to begin production later this fall in California, with “Fast and Furious 6” director Justin Lin directing the first two episodes. The series is created and written by Nic Pizzolatto.

HBO confirmed the news on Tuesday in a press release.

Who the third lead police officer will be is not yet known, but rumours have been swirling about actresses Rachel McAdams and “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss.

“True Detective” Season 1 starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, both of whom were nominated for Emmys for their roles.

