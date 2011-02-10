Vince Russo And Eric Bischoff – TNA’s Bizarro Wonder Twins

Vince Russo had a good idea once. Instead of shoehorning charismatic guys like Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson into cheesy gimmicks, why not let them go out, be themselves turned up to eleven and let follow what may come.



It was these personalities, along with Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels and Triple H who were the driving forces of what was known as the Attitude Era in the then-WWF. There were risqué, edgy storylines, but let’s face it, if it were Shawn Stasiak and Headbanger Mosh in the same situation as Austin and Brian Pillman in the infamous “pulled a gun on RAW” angle, would it have been the same?

In a similar breath, Eric Bischoff actually had two good ideas once. The first was to have a bunch of WWF castoffs come into WCW under the guise of an invasion and try to take over the fed. The second was to showcase the exciting junior heavyweight wrestling style that had taken hold in ECW, Japan and Mexico and put it on the bigger stage. Of course, he screwed both ideas up. First, he let that nWo angle suffocate the rest of the fed, including the cruiserweight division, to the point where everything else died. Then, he mucked up the nWo to the point where it lost steam without ever really concluding.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.