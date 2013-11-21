'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Shows Us What's Inside The Complete Series Collection Barrel

There has been a lot of “Breaking Bad” discussion over the past few days.

Ahead of the complete series release November 26, two videos of an alternate ending and gag reel expected to be on the discs have hit the web.

Before any more leaks can occur, Sony Pictures has released a video featuring show creator Vince Gilligan himself unboxing the entire series collection.

While we knew about all of the goodies inside back in September, Gilligan shows us a few subtle details that weren’t announced.

The video’s nearly a 10-minute watch, but for “Breaking Bad” fans, it doesn’t feel anywhere near that long.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

For those who don’t have time to watch the video, here are the highlights:

The complete set comes inside a barrel, similar to the ones Walter White (Bryan Cranston) used to store his millions. The “Breaking Bad” logo is on the front.

Open it up, there are discs inside featuring all 62 episodes.

Each disc container has part of an image on it.

When put together with other containers, you get a picture revealing an icon from the show’s five-season run. Here are Walter White’s pants.

Recognise those backwards numbers? They’re coordinates to where White buried his money, and also Albuquerque Studios in New Mexico where the series is filmed.

You’ll also get a Los Pollos Hermanos apron.

And a collector’s coin that Gilligan himself created.

