'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Shows Us What's Inside The Complete Series Collection Barrel

Kirsten Acuna

There has been a lot of “Breaking Bad” discussion over the past few days.

Ahead of the complete series release November 26, two videos of an alternate ending and gag reel expected to be on the discs have hit the web.

Before any more leaks can occur, Sony Pictures has released a video featuring show creator Vince Gilligan himself unboxing the entire series collection.

While we knew about all of the goodies inside back in September, Gilligan shows us a few subtle details that weren’t announced.

The video’s nearly a 10-minute watch, but for “Breaking Bad” fans, it doesn’t feel anywhere near that long.

Check it out below:

For those who don’t have time to watch the video, here are the highlights:

The complete set comes inside a barrel, similar to the ones Walter White (Bryan Cranston) used to store his millions. The “Breaking Bad” logo is on the front.

Breaking bad barrel vince gilliganSony Pictures / YouTube

Open it up, there are discs inside featuring all 62 episodes.

Breaking bad discs vince gilliganSony Pictures / YouTube

Each disc container has part of an image on it.

Breaking bad disc complete seriesSony Pictures / YouTube

When put together with other containers, you get a picture revealing an icon from the show’s five-season run. Here are Walter White’s pants.

Breaking bad disc imageSony Pictures / YouTube

Recognise those backwards numbers? They’re coordinates to where White buried his money, and also Albuquerque Studios in New Mexico where the series is filmed.

Vince gilligan breaking bad coordinatesSony Pictures / YouTube

You’ll also get a Los Pollos Hermanos apron.

Los pollos hermanos vince gilliganSony Pictures / YouTube

And a collector’s coin that Gilligan himself created.

Breaking bad collectors coinSony Pictures / YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.