We're All Going To Cry Watching The 'Breaking Bad' Finale

The first image from the final eight episodes of ‘Breaking Bad’ shows Jesse visibly upset while Walt visits at his home.

The final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” begin airing this August.



While we’re wondering what will happen to chemistry-teacher-turned-methcook Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his assistant Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), creator Vince Gilligan hinted the end is going to be a sobfest.

During a panel benefiting 826LA in Los Angeles Gilligan revealed he cried writing the finale to “Breaking Bad.”

“I haven’t told my crew this. I actually cried writing the end – ‘The end’ on the last episode,” said Gilligan. “I haven’t since then.”

Yesterday, AMC released the first teaser poster and trailer for the final eight episodes.

Are we hinting at some deaths?

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.

