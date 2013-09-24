'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Says Show's Success Is Due To Netflix

Last night, “Breaking Bad”

won its first Emmy for Best Drama Series.

The Emmy came as the show’s fifth and final season is airing on AMC.

Vince Gilligan took the stage last night to accept in shock thinking Netflix’s original series “House of Cards” was going to win.

Backstage, the series creator attributed the success and longevity of the AMC series in part to streaming service Netflix.

“I think Netflix kept us on the air,” said Gilligan. “Not only are we standing up here (with the Emmy), I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond season two. … It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

Since the series’ hiatus the show gained a surplus of viewers.

The second half of season 5 that debuted August 11 had a record viewing for the show with 5.9 million viewers. In comparison, the Season 4 season premiere had 2.6 million viewers in summer 2011.

Since the series return to AMC, viewership has continued to grow with more than 6 million viewers tuning in for last week’s climactic episode.

Gilligan also made note of how other services like iTunes and Amazon Prime have changed television since “Breaking Bad” premiered in 2008.

The series finale of “Breaking Bad” airs September 29 on AMC.

