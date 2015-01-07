Here's The 'Breaking Bad' Creator's Love Letter To Fans About Spin-Off 'Better Call Saul'

Jacob Lewis/AMC Bob Odenkirk with ‘Better Call Saul!’ executive producer Peter Gould and ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan.

If you’re a fan of “Breaking Bad” like us, you’re probably counting down the days until the series premiere of prequel “Better Call Saul!” on AMC.

The network has been sending out a press kit for the show, and it’s pretty clever.

Secured in a legal folder, we had no idea what we received until flipping it over to see a little “Better Call Saul!” logo.

A coffee table book inside (more on this shortly) contains a series of images from the upcoming show and a note from showrunners Vince Gilligan (“Breaking Bad”) and Peter Gould.

It felt weird to read the message and not share it with fans of the series, who the message was clearly intended for.

Here’s the letter in full:

Welcome to the world of James M. McGill, Esq. For viewers of Breaking Bad, there’s much that will be familiar in this series: the bright Albuquerque skies, the dark humour, and — most of all — the passion and devotion to detail from cast and crew. Having said that, Better Call Saul is a brand new show. We’re telling a different story here — one with its own rhythm, its own look, its own tone. We’re excited to share it with you. This show has been a crazy ride for us. The character of Jimmy McGill has taken us places we never expected. Jimmy’s not yet Saul Goodman: he’s his own man, and he’s messy and struggling and still finding himself. One day he’ll transform into Albuquerque’s favourite criminal lawyer, but right now he’s a more or less law-abiding underdog on the bottom rung of the legal system. We’re loving every moment of Bob Odenkirk’s deeply human performance as unstoppable, inventive Jimmy races through an ethical slalom course, trying to make a name for himself. We hope you enjoy it. Vince & Peter

Lewis Jacobs/AMC Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan on set of ‘Better Call Saul.’

Here are a few shots of the press kit we received.

The kit came inside a giant legal folder.

Let’s empty it out.

Here’s the extra wide “Better Call Saul” press book.

Inside are images from the first few episodes of the show like this one with Jonathan Banks who reprises his role of Mike Ehrmantraut from “Breaking Bad.”

The kit is extremely well thought out. See that card right there. It comes out.

Clever calling card.

We almost missed this postcard tucked in the legal file.

No message from Saul on the back, but we think this makes up for it.

Here’s everything together.

We’ve checked out the premiere and really enjoyed it.

I’m not allowed to tell you anything about it yet, but come back on Jan. 22 and we’ll have a spoiler-free review of the pilot.

AMC has already renewed the show for a second season.

“Better Call Saul” debuts Sunday Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. after the midseason return of “The Walking Dead” before moving into its regular Monday night schedule Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

