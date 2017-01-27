Vince Carter pulled off an incredible layup hours before his 40th birthday that's a mirror image of one he had 12 years ago

Vince Carter turned 40 on Thursday, but on Wednesday night proved yet again that for him on the basketball court, age truly is just a number.

Against the Raptors on the eve of his birthday, Carter unleashed an excellent layup in the second quarter, in which he spins 360 degrees around a defender beneath the basket before laying in a reverse. The highlight would be worthy of ESPN’s “Top Ten” plays even before you consider that Carter is the oldest active player in the NBA.

Check it out for yourself:

Perhaps most amazingly of all, Carter’s layup is a splitting image of a similar 360 reverse layup he nailed against the Raptors 12 years ago, way back when the Nets still played in New Jersey.

Here is the comparison:

This is Carter’s 19th season, and he continues to produce for a solid Grizzlies team. His athleticism, at 40, is better than a sizeable portion of guys two decades younger than him.

Never retire, Vince.

Vince Carter vs. Raptors (February, 2005) and Vince Carter vs. Raptors (January, 2017) pic.twitter.com/8QlDjx2XTC

— The Locker Room (@DT_LockerRoom) January 26, 2017

