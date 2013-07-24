HOUSE OF THE DAY: Shoe Tycoon Vince Camuto Is Selling His Incredible Hamptons Estate For $48 Million

Shoe tycoon Vince Camuto and his former beauty queen wife have put their historic Southampton estate on the market for a staggering $48 million price tag.



Known as Wooldon Manor, the mansion has approximately 10,000 square feet of space, and sits on over five acres of land with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Agawam. It’s currently being sold through Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate — which has a gorgeous pool, pool house, formal gardens, a romantic green house, and tennis court — was previously owned by both the Woolworth family and Edmund Lynch, a founding partner of Merrill Lynch.

According to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker, the Camutos redecorated the famous home after purchasing the 14.29 acres of land it sits on. Though the current price includes the home plus five and a quarter acres of land, the listing hints that the nine additional acres the couple owns can also be purchased (for an additional fee, of course).

