HOUSE OF THE DAY: Shoe Tycoon Vince Camuto's $US48 Million Hamptons Estate Is Already In Contract

Well, that was fast.

Back in July, shoe powerhouse Vince Camuto and his former beauty queen wife listed their historic Southampton estate for a staggering $US48 million.

Someone obviously thought the home, known as Wooldon Manor, was worth the exorbitant ticket price because the 113-year-old property is in contract after only three months, The Real Deal reported in early October.

The gorgeous mansion has approximately 10,000 square feet of space, and sits on over five acres of land with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Agawam. It was represented by Sotheby’s International Realty in the sale.

The estate — which has a gorgeous pool, pool house, formal gardens, a romantic green house, and tennis court — was previously owned by both the Woolworth family and Edmund Lynch, a founding partner of Merrill Lynch. Though it has been expanded and added upon by residents, the exterior and style of the home has remained constant for over a century.

According to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker, the Camutos redecorated the famous home after purchasing the 14.29 acres of land it sits on. The original $US48 million price included the home plus five and a quarter acres of land — no word yet if the individual(s) who are in contract to purchase the home are also buying the nine additional acres Camuto and his wife own.

