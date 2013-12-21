HOUSE OF THE DAY: Shoe Tycoon Vince Camuto's $US48 Million Hamptons Estate Sells For $US27 Million OVER Its Asking Price

Megan Willett
Wooldon Manor vince camuto houseSotheby’s International Realty

Back in July, shoe powerhouse Vince Camuto and his former beauty queen wife listed their historic Southampton estate for a staggering $US48 million.

The 113-year-old property, known as Wooldon Manor, went into contract after only three months, The Real Deal reported in early October.

But now, The Wall Street Journal reports that the property actually sold for $US75 million, $US27 million more than the listing price.

The reason for the price spike? The final sale price included additional property, bringing the total amount of land to 14 acres, according to the WSJ. The 10,000-square-foot mansion has more than 500 feet of ocean frontage and views of Lake Agawam.

An unnamed New York couple reportedly bought the property

The estate — which has a gorgeous pool, pool house, formal gardens, a romantic green house, and tennis court — was previously owned by both the Woolworth family and Edmund Lynch, a founding partner of Merrill Lynch. Though it has been expanded and added upon by residents, the exterior and style of the home has remained constant for over a century.

Wooldon Manor sits on the iconic oceanfront drive, Gin Lane.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The home has plenty of room with 14 acres of land.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Inside, the vaulted ceilings have exposed beams and sky lights.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The manor has over 30 rooms in total.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are plenty of snug living room areas that look out on the vast lawn.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The new owner could have tea or breakfast in this cozy nook.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's also a true chef's kitchen with island, chandelier, and sky light.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Close by is the dining room which can seat eight guests with breathtaking ocean views.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are 10 bedrooms in the home, which look like an ad for a fancy European hotel.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

But those can't compare to the master bedroom, which is gigantic and airy.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

It even has its own bathroom suite with his and hers sinks, a vanity station, and epic bath tub near the window.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The view from the balcony looks out over the garden and towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's also an old-school greenhouse on the property.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Guests can relax under the terrace at dinner parties or social gatherings.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or play a friendly game of tennis on the nearby tennis court.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

And don't forget lounging by the serene pool, complete with pool house and chairs.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Here's one last look at the gorgeous property before we go.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

