British Minister: American "Rightwing Nutters" Pose A Bigger Threat Than The Eurozone Crisis

Photo: Say_cheddar, Flickr

Vince Cable, the business secretary for the UK government, says “Rightwing Nutters” in the US pose a a bigger threat to the global economy than the eurozone crisis.Of course he’s referring to the debt ceiling fight, which is coming closer and closer to the wire.



Cable made the comments on BBC, according to The Guardian, and really, it’s hard to argue with him, given that leaders of different countries in Europe have had an easier time solving their differences than politicians within one country in the US.

This is consistent with previous comments from abroad regarding this matter. German papers have been slamming the Republicans for basically being dangerous maniacs on this issue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.