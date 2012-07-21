There's A Magical Restaurant In NYC That Will Serve You A Cocktail Perfectly Tailored To Your Specifications

Photo: Vinatta Project

There are two things you need to know about Vinatta Project, a new Meatpacking District restaurant brought to you by the team behind downtown cocktail hotspot Mulberry Project.

The kitchen is open late (til 2 am on Monday to Wednesday and 4 am Thursday to Saturday) and the food goes above and beyond the call of duty in terms of late-nights eats in Meatpacking. You can order your cocktail exactly to your specifications. Pick your favourite liquor, then add the rest. Herbs? They got that. Fruit? Tons. Whatever your little heart desires.

When we stopped by, General Manager Emmanuel Cayere explained to us that Vinatta is trying to change what people expect from eating late in a neighbourhood full of kebab carts and food trucks. That’s why Chef Michael Camplain put together a sophisticated menu of main plates including everything from lobster rolls to gnocchi with lamb.



Expect more from this spot. They’re already hosting art exhibits and planning a killer Sunday party for the fall. Until then, on Friday and Saturday nights you can expect to see clusters of drinkers socializing at huge wooden tables, pouring over the menu, and trying their hardest to one up each others cocktails.

You’re welcome.

