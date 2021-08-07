I’m a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone should know this easy vinaigrette recipe.

I use this vinaigrette recipe often. Alissa Fitzgerald for Insider

I’m a chef with 15 years of experience and I always teach people this vinaigrette recipe.

You can make this in a mason jar or other tightly-sealed container.

The main ingredients are onion, honey, vinegar, salt, and olive oil.

In culinary school, one of the first things I learned is how to make a classic vinaigrette.

Now, with 15 years of experience under my belt, it’s still the one recipe I always go back to. I’m also a cooking instructor, and this is the first recipe I teach to students.

Vinaigrettes are perfect with leafy greens and they can also be used to make a delicious ceviche (marinated, raw seafood) or crudo (sliced, raw seafood), flavor broiled fish and chicken, or upgrade whipped yolks for deviled eggs.

Here’s how to make it:

Proportions and high-quality ingredients are key for this recipe

A perfect vinaigrette has a slightly acidic kick, a hint of sweetness, and perfectly emulsified swirls of oil throughout.

In the classic French recipe, the key is proportions – one part vinegar to two parts oil. The ingredients are simple, so it’s the technique that matters most for a vinaigrette.

When there are so few ingredients each matters more. Use whatever vinegar you enjoy the most and a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

The recipe for this easy vinaigrette has less than 10 ingredients

1/4 cup slivered shallots or red onion

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or your vinegar of choice

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste

4 to 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1. Grab a mason jar or container with a tight-fitting lid.

2. Add the shallots or red onions and cover with vinegar and a pinch of salt. This lightly pickles the onions, taking away any bitterness.

3. Add honey. This balances the vinegar’s tang and helps keep the vinaigrette emulsified longer. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes – leave it for longer if possible.

3. Add olive oil, cover, and shake vigorously.

Store it tightly sealed and it will last in the fridge for two weeks or more. To use, remove from fridge for a few minutes, shake, and serve.