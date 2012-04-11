More Bad News For Dodgers Fans: Vin Scully Will Miss First Home Opener In 35 Years

Photo: AP Images

Earlier today, it was reported that the group that has agreed to pay $2 billion for the Dodgers might not actually have $2 billion. And now, just hours before their home opener, the Dodgers have announced that their iconic voice, Vin Scully, is ill and won’t call the game.According to the Dodgers (via NYTimes.com) Scully “is resting at home [with a] bad cold.” This will be the first home opener Scully has missed since 1977 when he was calling the first round of The Masters.



I have always said, the greatest thing about now having access to most baseball games is that every night Vin Scully tells me a bedtime story even though I am not a Dodgers fan.

And at age 84, it is only natural to hope that this isn’t something worse than a “cold.”

Get well, Vin. We won’t sleep as well without you.

