Vin Scully Tells A Fantastic Story About The Time Don Zimmer Passed Him A Note Saying He Wanted To Fight Him If There Was A Brawl

Former baseball manager and player Don Zimmer died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Zimmer spent 66 years in professional baseball and only received one check in his life outside of baseball, a social security check he cashed when he briefly retired in 1995.

Many of those seasons were spent with the Dodgers as a player where the legendary Vin Scully was a broadcaster.

After hearing of Zimmer’s passing, Scully told a couple of great stories about Zimmer on the broadcast Wednesday night, including one in which Zimmer jokingly challenged Scully to fight if a brawl broke out.

“One quick story involving me. One year, I actually wore a Dodger uniform and sat quietly in the Dodger dugout. They were playing the Chicago Cubs. Zimmer was the Cubs manager. I had asked permission to do it and I didn’t think anyone except some of the Dodger players knew I was sitting in the dugout because I crept in right after the anthem. “And I sat there with the cap pulled down over my brow, arms folded at my chest, and I wasn’t going to make a move. At the end of half an inning, the late John Vukovich, who was the first base coach for the Cubs, as he ran by the dugout he hollered, ‘Vinny!’ and I looked up and he threw a ball to me. And I caught the ball and on the ball it said, ‘If a fight breaks out, I want you,’ and it was signed ‘Zimmer.’ And I looked over and the Cubs were just falling down on the bench and laughing. Some secret that Scully was in the dugout.”

