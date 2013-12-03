Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Paul Walker's Death In Poignant Facebook Message

By now, many of the “Fast and Furious” cast and crew have expressed their condolences in light of Paul Walker’s sudden death this past weekend.

Missing from those reactions was Walker’s longtime co-star and friend Vin Diesel.

Diesel and Walker first worked together on the first “Fast and Furious” movie in 2001.

The actor finally broke his silence with two images on Facebook celebrating the life of his friend and co-star.

Diesel quoted Scottish poet Thomas Campbell: “To live in the hearts we leave behind, is not to die.”

He followed that up with a message to Walker:

“Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now … and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me… I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen.”

Brian O’Connor was the name of the police officer turned con-man Walker played in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Diesel also changed his Facebook cover image to one of him with the actor, celebrating his life.

