The story behind Vin Diesel's moving Paul Walker tribute at the People's Choice Awards

On Wednesday, “Furious 7” star and producer Vin Diesel accepted the People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Action Movie and Favourite Movie. Towards the end of his acceptance speech, he teared up remembering his late friend Paul Walker. Paul Walker died in 2013, following a tragic car crash.

While remembering his friend and co-star, Diesel started singing “See You Again.”

“It’s been a long day without you my friend. And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again,” Diesel sang to the crowd at the People’s Choice Awards.

The song might sound familiar to fans of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. It played at the end of “Furious 7” during the movie’s tribute to Paul Walker, who died before the movie completed production.

The song, performed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, became a smash hit following the film’s release. The song’s music video currently has 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.