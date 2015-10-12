Vin Diesel dropped a huge hint about his next 'Riddick' movie

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates from Vin Diesel about his next “Riddick” movie.

Last July, the actor hinted a fourth movie in the sci-fi franchise about a former prison convict was in the works, but now it seems like things are definitely moving forward.

During a New York Comic Con panel Saturday, a fan asked when we can expect more from the franchise, and Diesel had no problem sharing the latest developments on the project.

“I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but just last week, [director] David Tuohey started describing a movie called ‘Furya’ and it’s very exciting,” Diesel teased.

The crowd loved hearing that.

For fans of the franchise, Furya is the name of the titular character’s home planet, played by Diesel.

The planet’s a complete wasteland after a genocide wiped out most of the Furyans.

Maybe we’ll see Riddick return home.

Get excited!

