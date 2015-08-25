Vin Diesel says a third 'xXx' is happening

Following over a year of talking about it, Vin Diesel took to Instagram over the weekend and announced that a sequel to his 2002 actioner “xXx” will begin shooting in December in the Philippines.

The film was pegged to Gen Xers as X-Games meets James Bond with Diesel, on the heels of the first “Fast and Furious” movie being a hit, playing a thrill-seeking extreme sports athlete who is recruited by the government to infiltrate a Russian terrorist group.

The movie had a modest theatrical run, winning its opening weekend with a $US44.5 million take and ending up with a $US277 million worldwide gross.

But any potential for a franchise looked to be dead when Ice Cube replaced Diesel in the 2005 sequel, “xXx: State of the Union.” The film only made $US71 million worldwide.

With Diesel behind the successful “Fast and Furious” franchise, which includes its latest film, “Furious 7,” making over $US1.5 billion worldwide, it seems the actor is entitled to take on a pet project.

