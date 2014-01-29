Vin Diesel Says 'Riddick' Sequel Is In The Works

We know Vin Diesel loves announcing news to his fans first via Facebook.

In a lengthy seven-and-a-half-minute video, he told fans on the social media network another “Riddick” movie is in the works.

You wouldn’t know Diesel was making a big announcement from the start of the video. The first three-minutes involves the “Fast and the Furious” actor dancing and lip-syncing to Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.”

Around the 3:12 mark Diesel makes a pretty big announcement about an impending sequel to last year’s “Riddick” after thanking fans for their support to bring the third film in the series to screen.

“Universal just called me and told me that ‘Riddick is number one on the DVD charts. There’s no way in the world ‘Riddick’ would have been made without you guys. You know that. You guys have been a part of our page since 2012 and remember how arduous a road it was for us to actually get the movie made, and to make it rated ‘R,’ and to do it with such a low budget. It’s a win for all of us and I really, really, really, really thank you guys so much. Yeah, I’m excited, and of course, Universal’s also saying they want to develop the next one.”

Last year’s “Riddick” made $US98 million worldwide and was made on a $US38 million budget.

The first film in the series, “Pitch Black,” came out in 2000. Reception for that film was great as it more than doubled its $US23 million budget at theatres ($53 million). The second film in the series, “The Chronicles of Riddick,” (made on a wide scale budget of $US105 million) came out in 2004 and wasn’t a huge blockbuster making $US115.8 million.

Diesel’s video continues with him making a mention of how he couldn’t go to the Grammys because he’s working on “Fast and the Furious 7.”

Watch the announcement and Diesel’s dance moves below.

Post by Vin Diesel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.