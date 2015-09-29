Vin Diesel promises three more 'Fast & Furious' movies

Vin Diesel has never been shy about telling his 2 million Facebook fans what he’s working on. And his fans are eager to learn what’s going on with “Furious 8,” especially after a story in The Hollywood Reporter stated it currently has no director.

What’s more, franchise favourite Justin Lin turned down what a THR source calls “life-altering money” to do the eighth instalment in the franchise. The story also noted that “Furious 7” director James Wan declined to come back because the demands of making “7” compromised his health.

Many fans have suggested that Diesel, who has been a producer on the franchise since “Fast & Furious” (2009), take the directing reigns for “Furious 8.”

Diesel took to Facebook and said that he will not be the director, as it is “too special a franchise..” but that he will be announcing the director in his next post.

The actor also proclaimed: “I promised the studio I would deliver one last Trilogy to end the saga.”

So get read for not one, but three more “Fast & Furious” movies.

Below is Diesel’s Facebook post.

PostbyVin Diesel.

