Vin Diesel Preps For His 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Role By Walking Around On Stilts On 'Fast And Furious 7' Set

Vin Diesel loves sharing what he’s working on with his fans.

While he’s currently filming next summer’s “Fast & Furious 7,” Diesel’s also prepping for another big role next year in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” adaptation.

The actor confirmed to the Los Angeles Times in August he’s voicing Groot, a seven-foot tall tree.

To prep for the motion capture in the film, Diesel’s been walking around the set of “Fast & Furious 7” on stilts. He shared a video of the footage on his Facebook page.

Around the 2:50 mark Diesel talks briefly about his “GotG” role.

Here are a few photos:

