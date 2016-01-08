Vin Diesel broke out into song during a moving tribute to Paul Walker at the People's Choice Awards

The people love “Furious 7” and Vin Diesel, so it’s no surprise that both won Favourite Movie and Favourite Action Movie at last night’s People’s Choice Awards.

When Vin Diesel went up to accept the former award, he started out composed, but quickly appeared to get choked up and hold back tears while he talked about the “best cast in the world” and the work he and others have put into the franchise over the past 10 years. And, of course, his late co-star and friend, Paul Walker.

“You know, as I was coming up here, I said, ‘I’m not going to get emotional about winning these awards,’ and I was cool while I was sitting in my seat. And then they handed me two awards, one for Favourite Action Movie, and one for Favourite Film. You all thought that this was your favourite film,” he said. “So I think of Dom and Brian [the “Furious” characters], and I started to think of Paul.

“My only message to you is you would be amazed what you can do with love. You’d be amazed how powerful a force that is,” he continued. “When we didn’t want to come back to filming when the tragedy was too heavy, it was the love of everyone combined that saw us through to the end.”

Finally, Vin Diesel broke out in a verse from “See You Again” as a tribute to his lost friend. The crowd, of course, went nuts.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.