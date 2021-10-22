Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding this weekend, according to a source

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker are seen in 2001’s ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ Universal/Getty Images

Paul Walker’s daughter got married in a private ceremony earlier this month, Vogue reports.

A source confirmed with Insider that Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at the wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, also recently attended the “F9” premiere to honor her dad.

Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker, got married earlier this month with a few of the “Fast and Furious” stars there for support. A source familiar with the day’s events told Insider that Vin Diesel, who is Meadow’s godfather, walked her down the aisle. “E! News” also reported Diesel’s role in the special ceremony.

Paul Walker died in 2013 after he was involved in a single-car accident. He was 40 years old at the time and had starred in the first six of the nine “Fast and Furious” movies alongside Diesel.

Earlier this year, Meadow walked the red carpet in her father’s honor at the “F9” premiere.

Meadow, who is currently a professional model, married boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan (an actor) in the Dominican Republic. A report from Vogue describes the event’s attendees as “an intimate group of family and friends.”

Meadow Walker is seen leaving the Anna Sui Spring Summer 2022 during New York Fashion Week in September 2021. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty

Diesel wasn’t the only “Fast and Furious” star present. Jordana Brewster, who played Walker’s on-screen love interest in the franchise, was also there. You can spot both of the actors in a video Meadow shared on her Instagram.

Earlier this year, Diesel spoke with E! Online about whether or not Meadow could appear in the next “Fast and Furious” film.

“I would not count anything out,” he said.

The most recent movie in the franchise premiered this past June. Insider’s Kirsten Acuna recently reported Paul’s legacy is in good hands with director Justin Lin at the helm of the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

“It is something that I constantly think about,” the “F9” director told Insider over Zoom when asked about honoring Walker and his character Brian O’Conner.