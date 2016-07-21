Vin Diesel is the world's last hope in the new 'xXx' sequel trailer

Paramount ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage.’

It’s been 14 years since Vin Diesel portrayed the extreme sports spy Xander Cage in “xXx” (and 11 since the failed Ice Cube-led sequel “xXx: State of the Union”), and now that Diesel has been flying high in the action genre with the “Fast and Furious” movies, Paramount has decided to dust off the franchise and bring Diesel back in a third movie, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

The first trailer has gone live, and get ready for lots of explosions and Diesel skiing through jungles and skateboarding down curvy hills to save the world once again.

Samuel L. Jackson returns to the franchise, and it has also locked down “Orange Is The New Black” star Ruby Rose (action icon from Thailand Tony Jaa also stars, so get excited for that).

The movie opens January 20, 2017.

Watch the trailer here:

